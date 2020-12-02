Jimmy Fallon Says Justin Timberlake's New Baby Is ‘Adorable and Already Funny'

As a father of two himself, Jimmy Fallon knows just what to get Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel for Christmas.

In a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Fallon, 46, discussed the couple, who reportedly welcomed their second child over the summer but have yet to confirm the news themselves. Biel, 38, and Timberlake, 39, are already parents to 5-year-old son Silas.

Asked how the new baby is doing, Fallon said, "So cute."

“Oh, my gosh, adorable and already funny," the "Tonight Show" host added, before revealing his intention to get Timberlake "a binky" for his latest addition for Christmas.

Fallon and the singer have been close for years, since they first struck up a friendship on the set of "Saturday Night Live" after meeting each other for the first time at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. They've even gone on couple's vacations together with Fallon's wife, Nancy Juvonen, and Biel.

Another longtime friend of Timberlake has also spoken about the new baby. In September, former 'N Sync member Lance Bass told "ET," "The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!"

Asked if he'd reveal the baby's name, Bass said, "That's a good question. ... Justin would kill me!"

Back in 2016, Timberlake opened up on TODAY about what becoming a father the previous year meant to him.

"It changes everything," Timberlake told fellow dad and Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist. "You literally just wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and go, 'I have no idea what I'm doing.'"

"(Kids) teach you," he continued. "It's crazy. ... Watching him learn things, this new appreciation for both of them — you know, her and him — and so it's humiliating, and it's humbling at the same time."

Timberlake also revealed that his son played a role in his hit song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from the summer of 2016.

"That was sort of serendipitous, and I would have never written a song like 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' (without having a child)," he said.

