Saturday Night Live

Jimmy Fallon posts his ‘SNL' audition ahead of show's 50th anniversary special

"The Tonight Show" host was a cast member from 1998 to 2004.

By Brendan Brightman

Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 14, 2025.
Virginia Sherwood/Peacock via Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" alum and host of "The Tonight Show" Jimmy Fallon reposted his audition for the sketch comedy show along with a heart-warming message.

"My SNL audition. I was so nervous. I want to thank Lorne Michaels for everything. (And @AdamSandler.)" Fallon wrote on X.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Fallon was a "SNL" cast member from 1998 to 2004, where he became known for many hilarious sketches including the Bee Gees-themed "Barry Gibb Talk Show" he has done with singer and multi-time "SNL" host Justin Timberlake.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" is airing Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, and is considered the largest TV reunion in entertainment history. Cast and hosts from 1975 on are on-hand for the three-hour event, including Fallon, who also hosted the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" on Friday night.

The concert, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, included many of the performers who have stepped on Studio 8H over the years, including Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and the Backstreet Boys.

Adam Sandler is celebrating 50 years of “SNL.” On the red carpet in New York City ahead of "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," the comedian chatted with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco about the special night and looked back at his time on the show.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us