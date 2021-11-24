Jimmie Allen's 5-Week-Old Daughter Rushed to Hospital After She ‘Stopped Breathing'

Country music star Jimmie Allen is sharing an update on his newborn daughter's health after facing every parent's worst nightmare.

The "Best Shot" singer took to social media late Tuesday, Nov. 23, to call out the "lazy doctors" who sent his 5-week-old daughter Zara home as she struggled to breathe. "Attention Doctors," he began, "if the parent of your one month old patient tells you the child having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check [her] heart and temperature find another career. Your job is to save lives so do it."

"Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital," he continued. "Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara's color she can breath again. Gonna be a rough night."

Days earlier, Jimmie's wife Alexis Allen posted about Zara and daughter Naomi, 20 months, struggling with undisclosed illnesses. "Two sick babies," she previously wrote on her Instagram Story. "One exhausted mama."

On Nov. 22, Alexis shared an update, writing, "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM. Basically, if your child isn't blue at the lips, they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."

Jimmie and Alexis, who tied the knot in May, announced daughter Zara's arrival last month. "The new addition to our family is here and we couldn't be happier to finally meet her," he captioned an Oct. 17 Instagram post. "Alexis you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."

The country music star is also dad to son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.