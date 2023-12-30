Jeremy Renner visits Reno hospital that treated him after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner has been feeling an extra sense of joy and gratefulness during the holiday season this year.

Nearly a year after a near-fatal snowplow accident, the "Hawkeye" star visited the Reno hospital that saved his life and met with some of the health care personnel who helped care for him during his road to recovery.

"Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all," Renner wrote on Instagram. "Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude."

Back on New Year's Day of this year, Renner was run over by a 14,000-pound Pistenbully snowplow outside his home in Reno as he tried to save the plow from hitting his nephew.

Renner had driven the plow to help get his nephew's truck out of the snow, but when the plow began to slide down the road Renner jumped out without hitting the emergency brake, leading to the accident.

As a result of the accident, Renner had thirty bones broken and needed months to recover.

The "Avengers" actor was able to return to the red carpet in April for the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ show "Rennervations."

"Everybody needs something to look forward to in life," Renner said to Access Hollywood at the premiere, with one of his legs still in a knee walker. "Especially when we had Covid years, and all that, everybody needs something to look forward to and find some sort of joy in life. And for me it was about recovery."

In recent months, Renner has continued his physical and emotional recovery, and is now able to walk on both his legs.

Renner plans to release a new album, "Wait," on Jan. 1, 2024, the one-year anniversary of his injury.

The album will feature "The Hurt Locker" star on lead vocals, and will be a follow-up to his two albums he released in 2020.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans recently got in a visit with their "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner amid his recovery from his snowplow accident.