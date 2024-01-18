Jeremy Allen White stirs romance rumors as he becomes latest to sport ‘Rosalia's Rose'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jeremy Allen White's apparent nod to his rumored romance with Rosalía is chef's kiss.

"The Bear" star stepped out at the 2024 Critic's Choice Awards on Jan. 14 in a black, pinstriped suit with a very special accessory: an $875 Tiffany & Co. Amapola Brooch.

The piece of jewelry is the same one Rosalía's ex Rauw Alejandro wore when he walked the 23rd annual Latin Grammys red carpet with her back in Nov. 2022. For Alejandro's look, he wore a simple black suit with the red floral boutonniere. Commenters on social media were so impressed by Alejandro's sneaky ode to his then-partner that they nicknamed the brooch the "Rosalía Rose."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Now, it seems it's White's love that's blossoming with the Grammy winner.

After the actor seemingly twinned with Rauw, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the budding romance.

"Lip is wearing the Rosalía Rose!" One user wrote on X. "She straight brands her men."

Another user was pleasantly surprised by the gesture, saying, "Jeremy Allen wearing the Rosalía rose on the red carpet is BDE and I didn't get it before, but now… I see it girl."

Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein Spring 24 Campaign

Rauw and Rosalía met in 2019 and got engaged two years later, before calling it quits in July 2023.

Shortly after their split, both singers denied any cheating rumors.

Jeremy Allen White is bringing the heat for his Calvin Klein debut. The 32-year-old actor stripped down to only his underwear for the brand's Spring 2024 global campaign.

"It was never the fault of a third person or infidelity," Alejandro wrote on X of their breakup via translation. "During this space that I am taking to assimilate all of this, there has been a rise of erroneous and wild allegations, and for the respect that I have for her, our families, and everything that we lived together, I couldn't stay quiet and continue seeing how they intend to destroy the most realest love history that God has allowed me to live."

It was three months later that White, 32, was first linked to Rosalía, as the pair were spotted shopping at an L.A. farmer's market together in October. Just earlier this week, the two were seen sharing a heated kiss during a night out in L.A.

White's connection to Rosalía comes on the heels of his last relationship as well. His wife Addison Timlin—with whom he shares two kids, 5-year-old Ezer, and 3-year-old Dolores—filed for divorce from "The Iron Claw" star in May 2023.

These days, the "Rosalía Rose" must hold some luck for White—he wound up taking home the 2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Brooch close to his heart, he used his speech to thank the tight-knit cast of "The Bear."

"We made this show with really no expectations," he said on stage. "We weren't in space. We didn't wear capes. We made sandwiches. And the show is good, because you're all so good."