‘Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies at 80

Alex Trebek, the beloved television host of "Jeopardy!," died Sunday morning, the television show said in a statement.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you Alex," the statement said.

He was 80.

Trebek died due to complications from stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The TV icon first announced he was battling cancer in March 2019. He had hoped to mark his two-year survival from the disease in February 2021.

Pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., with an overall five-year survival rate of just 10 percent.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rep. John Lewis also succumbed to the disease this past year.

Trebek was the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984. He is survived by his wife Jean and his two children, Emily and Matthew.

