Jennifer Lopez proves she's ‘unbothered' amid Ben Affleck divorce

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up, it was time for the Summer of J.Lo.

As the season winds down, the "Let's Get Loud" singer shared images from her life taken over the past few months as well as a powerful message, less than two weeks after filing papers to end her two-year marriage to the actor.

"She's in bloom and unbothered," the quote read, "out of reach and at peace."

In her Aug. 31 Instagram post, the 55-year-old included an additional quote - "Everything is unfolding in divine order."

Lopez also posted several solo selfies and one taken with her sister Lynda Lopez, a shot of herself licking an ice cream cone in a shop, pics of her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins Max and Emme, 16, and images of an orange tabby kitten and what appeared to be her family's Goldendoodle, Tyson.

J.Lo captioned her post, "Oh, it was a summer."

Lopez's Instagram post wasn't her first time back on social media since filing for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage. On Aug. 23, she reshared a fan's throwback photo showing her posing for a selfie in front of a Christmas tree. She has also since posted videos of herself promoting her bottled cocktail line, Delola.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer shared the photos one day after she was photographed in public for the first time since her divorce filing, appearing in Beverly Hills, Calif. She wore a white cutout crop halter top and high-waist, wide-leg blue jeans. She also sported a gold band on her ring finger and diamond on her pinky.

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022 after rekindling their early aughts romance the previous year. In her divorce papers, which followed months of breakup rumors, J.Lo note that she and the Argo star, 52, separated this past April. The former couple does not have a prenup, a source close to the "Hustlers" actress told NBC News after the filing.

