Jennifer Lopez makes first public appearance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is back in the spotlight promoting her new movie, “Unstoppable,” which was produced by Ben Affleck.

The entertainer made an appearance at the film's premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, wearing a skin-baring silver Tamara Ralph dress with black bows down the sides.

The event was Lopez's first public appearance since filing for divorce from Affleck, who was noticeably absent at the premiere.

Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, and Matt Damon at the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (Monica Schipper / Getty Images)

While Affleck was not in sight, the co-stars of the sports drama, Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome and Don Cheadle, as well as Matt Damon, who is also a producer on the film, were in attendance.

The stars posed for photos on the carpet, with Lopez standing in between the leading men.

“Unstoppable” tells the incredible life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship at Arizona State University.

This marked the first time that Affleck and Lopez worked on a project together since they got married in 2022. Affleck was also featured in the singer’s 2024 “This Is Me... Now: A Love Story” and its accompanying documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

The “If You Had My Love” singer filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage. The news came months after she canceled her summer tour on May 31 to take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” according to Live Nation.

The date is significant in that it is the wedding anniversary of their second wedding in Georgia.

In 2021, the two rekindled their romance after getting engaged in 2002 and later calling it off in 2004.

The pair have yet to publicly speak out on their divorce, though according to documents obtained by TODAY.com, the "Hustlers" star requested to change her last name from Affleck back to Lopez. She also asked the court to deny her and Affleck the ability to collect spousal support.

On Aug. 31, J.Lo shared a slideshow filled with photos from her summer. One of the messages included in the post read, “Everything is unfolding in divine order.” Another message written on her shirt in another photo read, “she’s in bloom and unbothered/ out of reach and at peace.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: