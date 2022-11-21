Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share New Sweet Video Together

The honeymoon period is still going strong for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The "Marry Me" star — who tied the knot with the "Batman" actor back in July in Las Vegas — shared a video of the two looking happy and in love on Instagram. In the video, J.Lo has her face gently pressed up against Ben's as the married couple both flash smiles at the camera. As an added bonus, the background audio says, "Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." (See the clip here).

The singer's video comes two weeks after she gave a glimpse her blended family in an interview with Vogue.

Lopez, who is a mom to twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex Marc Anthony, reflected on how she and Affleck have approached co-parenting their children.

Praising Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner, who share kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, Lopez shared that she finds the "13 Going on 30" star to be "an amazing co-parent," adding that Garner and Affleck "work really well together."

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez said of their shared children. "They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far."

Lopez noted that as the two families spend more time around each other, her goal is to ensure the kids are comfortable coming to either parent for whatever they need.

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him," Lopez said, adding, "someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in black! The couple attended the World of Ralph Lauren fashion show on Thursday in San Marino, California, which marks their first event appearance together as husband and wife. The 53-year-old "Marry Me" star rocked a sleek pinstriped black dress, a classic black fedora on her head while holding a matching clutch, and the 50-year-old "The Tender Bar" actor donned a black suit with a matching black tie and button-down shirt.