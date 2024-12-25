Jennifer Aniston shares sweet glimpse into her Christmas celebrations

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's the one where Jennifer Aniston gets ready for the holidays in style.

The "Friends" alum gave fans a peek into her festive decor on Christmas Eve, showing off not only her incredibly ornate Christmas tree, but even a close up of one of her most prized ornaments: a jar of green olives.

"If you know me, you know," Aniston wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 24, alongside a pic of the ornament. She also shared an adorable snapshot of her dog Clyde wearing a Santa Claus hat, adding, "Clyde's ready for Christmas."

And the 55-year-old — who is known for her elaborate and star-studded celebrations — got into the holiday spirit early this year as she shared a clip from "Friends" to Instagram Dec. 23 featuring Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe wishing the group, including David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, a merry "Christmas Eve Eve."

"Happy Christmas Eve Eve everyone!" Aniston captioned the video. "Wishing all a safe and joyful holiday filled with loads of love and laughter!"

But there appears to be one festive fixture missing from the Emmy winner's holiday celebrations this year: her wooden Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer figure which had made an appearance among her decorations for the last few years.

It may have been for the best, however, as Aniston's pups Clyde and Lord Chesterfield were less than enthused by the wooden statue.

"Oh god, I'm sorry this is a terrible idea," Aniston confessed in a 2022 Instagram video of her dogs attempting to jump up and grab at Rudolph. "Guys, hey, just be nice. Be nice. He's just here for the holidays. Just visiting."

She added, "I'm really sorry. I should have rethought this."

And as she joked in her caption at the time, "Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there."