Jean-Marc Vallée's Family Shares Details From Preliminary Coroner's Report Days After His Death

New details have emerged about Jean-Marc Valle's passing, days after his sudden death.

The beloved filmmaker, who directed "Wild" and "Dallas Buyers Club," as well as the first season of "Big Little Lies," died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Dec. 25 at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, his rep previously confirmed. Now, Valle's family is sharing what they've learned after receiving a preliminary coroner's report.



In a statement obtained by E! News, the family explained that while the report "could not establish an exact cause" of Valle's death, it does confirm that his passing "was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease." It's also noted that further in-depth analyses are underway.

"Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest," Valle's sons Alex and Emile shared. "He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft."

As news of Valle's death emerged earlier this week, many of his friends and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to him. "I will always remember you as the sun goes down," Reese Witherspoon, who worked with Valle on "Wild" and "Big Little Lies," wrote in a Dec. 27 Instagram post. "Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again."

That same day, Witherspoon's BLL co-star Nicole Kidman also honored their friend and director on Instagram. "It's hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I'm shattered," she captioned a series of photos of Valle. "He was at the center of my creative universe and I can't overstate his significance to me."

"Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me," she continued. "I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur... It doesn't get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human. Forever Jean Marc."