Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview

Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making.

While celebrating the premiere of his new film "Slumberland," the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.

In fact, Momoa's eldest joined him for a chat with E! News, where the two reflected on their family adventures—on set and off.

"My babies and my family are the most important thing," the 43-year-old exclusively shared with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We always go on adventures so we go on road trips. We go wild and go camping around the world."

When filming "Slumberland" closer to home, Momoa was able to invite Lola to the set, where she quickly made a positive impression on people around her.

"We were there for most of the time," she explained. "It was incredible. Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa and my dad loved the dance so he put it in the movie."

Momoa added that his co-star Marlow Barkley "loved it and she dances so we put it in as a dream sequence. I want to post [Lola] teaching us. I'll put it out soon."

Until then, fans can travel to a magical new place called Slumberland, where precocious Nemo (Marlow) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason) embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

If you ask Lola Momoa, her dad—who posts everything from his boxers to his pigs on Instagram—loved taking on his colorful new role.

As she explained, "He had an amazing time doing Flip because it was so much like him."

"Slumberland" releases globally on Netflix Nov. 18.