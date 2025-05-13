Originally appeared on E! Online

For Jason Kelce, the whole roster was around to celebrate Mother's Day.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The former NFL player shared that while "it's been a lot" adjusting to life after welcoming his and Kylie Kelce's fourth baby girl, Finnley, just six weeks ago, daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, are "warming up well" just in time for their Mother's Day celebration, which he said was a big one.

"It was a lot of fun," Kelce exclusively told E! News at the Amazon Upfront red carpet in New York on Monday. "We had a lot of people in, which rarely gets to happen as often as we'd like it. So it was really, really fun."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

While he didn't delve into who exactly attended the festivities, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted for the first time in nearly two months in Jason's home city of Philadelphia for Mother's Day weekend.

According to photos from the outing that surfaced on social media, Taylor and Travis were joined the same day by Donna Kelce and Jason and Kylie's family for Mother's Day lunch.

READ: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's intimate family celebration with Donna Kelce, Kylie Kelce and more

The occasion marked Swift and Kelce's return to the spotlight, as the two were last photographed together March 14 while on a date night in New York City and have largely kept away from the cameras since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss in February.

And the Mother’s Day get-together isn’t the only way Swift is showing support for Kelce’s loved ones. Just one day after their public appearance, a user on X shared a photo of homemade pop-tarts that Swift sent to Kelce and crew while the "New Heights" cohost modeled for a recent American Eagle photoshoot.

“Have a great shoot,” read a handwritten note on the box’s lid. “Love, Taylor.”

The sweet pastries have become a go-to gift for the "Karma" singer, who has shared her baking skills with far more than just Kelce since they began dating in 2023.

Even Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has had a taste of Swift's signature treat, revealing in February 2024, “She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts. It was over. She knew right where to go."

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce just signed a massive $100 million deal for their "New Heights" podcast. Their latest episode featured Adam Sandler – and since Sandler and his daughters are all Swifties, he shared their thoughts on Kelce's romance with Swift.