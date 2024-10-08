Originally appeared on E! Online

Jason Kelce knowsTaylor Swift will never go out of style.

The Monday Night Football analyst interrupted his commentary to react to the “Down Bad” singer's arrival at his brother — and her boyfriend — Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 7.

"Hey, look at that now," Jason said in a clip shared to X from the Oct. 7 ESPN show when the camera cut to Swift arriving at the venue. "That looks good."

And the “Karma” singer certainly did make the whole place shimmer with her game-night ensemble, walking to her suite in a plaid Vivienne Westwood matching skirt-and-shirt set with a heart-shaped bodice and a coordinating heart-shaped Vivienne Westwood purse. To top off the look, she rocked sparkly faux freckles across her face and wore her signature red lip.

Earlier in the day, Jason — who made his debut as an NFL analyst in September — posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was making a day of the football game, even partaking in tailgating with fans.

“Headed into the Kansas City tailgate scene before the game today,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center wrote. “Probably hitting lots C and D, anybody have any recommendations on things I have to hit, or a tailgate Shaman that can show me the ropes this afternoon?”

As for the Grammy winner — whose "Eras tour" resumes Oct. 18 in Miami — she was a no-show at the two most recent Chiefs games as well as Travis’s Kelce Car Jam event Oct. 5, which coincided with his 35th birthday. But at the event, which raised money for the athlete’s 87 and Running Foundation, he insisted her absence was nothing to worry about.

“She will not be here right now,” he told a reporter at the car show, as seen in a video posted on Page Six's TikTok Oct. 6. “I know she's coming in for the game.”

In fact, Swift gave a nod to her beau just days ago when she released a new collection of merchandise on her website called “The Greatest In the League,” a lyric from her song “The Alchemy.” The merch drop — inspired by the singer’s most recent studio album "The Tortured Poets Department" — went live on Oct. 3, which just so happens to be National Boyfriend Day.