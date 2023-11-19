Jared Leto responds to suggestion he looks like Scott Disick

Originally appeared on E! Online

He's Jared Leto, Oscar-winning actor and...the Lord?

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star has for years occasionally drawn physical comparisons on social media to Scott Disick. On Nov. 17, the "Kardashians" star shared on his Instagram Stories a recent interview on Sirius XM's TikTok Radio, in which host Davis Burleson asked Leto for his thoughts about a TikTok that he said featured a girl who was convinced that he and the Kardashians star are twins.

"Wow," the Suicide Squad actor said, appearing to be dazed by the question.

After Burleson said the two looked "identical," Leto responded, "Really? Lucky me," and after a pause, added, "Thank you."

When asked if he saw the resemblance," the 51-year-old said, "I don't know. It's hard when you look at yourself. But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes. You know, if there's someone like, 'Oh my god, you look exactly like this guy,' you actually might be related somehow."

Leto continued, "So that would be nice. Because then I would have a rich relative. Because he's very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice."

While the actor has never been spotted in public with Disick, 40, he has met members of the Kardashian-Jenner family over the years at celebrity events.

In June, he and Kim Kardashian sat together at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. The previous month, Leto, wearing a cat costume, was seen chatting with the SKIMS founder and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala. The foursome along hung out together along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the 2019 event.

