James Kennedy returns to work after domestic violence arrest

James Kennedy is back behind his DJ booth.

The Vanderpump Rules star returned to professionally performing on Dec. 14 at The Rave Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just four days after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

“@itsjameskennedy turned up The Rave tonight,” the venue posted to Instagram in the early hours of Dec. 15. “Thanks to everyone who came out to party with us.”

The accompanying trio of photographs showed Kennedy at home in his DJ booth, all smiles as he performed for the crowd.

The DJ set comes shortly after Kennedy, whose real name is James Kennedy Georgiou, was arrested Dec. 10 in a home in Burbank, Calif., on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery upon a spouse or cohabitant. The arrest came after an unidentified women inside stated "her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground," according to an arrest log obtained by E! News.

Los Angeles jail records show that Kennedy was later released on a $20,000 bond.

Days after the 32-year-old’s arrest, his girlfriend of almost three years Ally Lewber shared a message with fans.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," the 28-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 14, marking her first public comments about the incident. "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now.”

She concluded, “I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."

E! News reached out to reps for Kennedy and Lewber following his arrest for comment but has not heard back.

While most of Kenney’s VPR castmates have remained tight-lipped about his arrest — save for his ex Kristen Doute, who wrote, “Finally,” alongside an article detailing his arrest on her Instagram Story — Kennedy’s legal team spoke out in his defense.

"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," his attorneys said in a statement obtained by E! News Dec. 13. "We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges."

Hours before his arrest, Kennedy and Lewber — who appeared on Vanderpump Rules with her boyfriend — had attended Kathy Hilton's DIRECTV holiday party in Beverly Hills together.

The day after the DJ’s arrest, Lewber stepped out in Los Angeles to host the holiday party for fashion brand Windsor where she showed nothing but smiles as she posed for photos.

Kennedy’s legal troubles come shortly after Bravo announced they’d be casting an entire new group of people for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, saying goodbye to almost all its original and longtime cast members, including Kennedy.

"It’s been a wild ride and I’m excited to see what the future holds," Kennedy wrote on Instagram Nov. 26. "Although this is a bittersweet ending, for me, this is just the beginning! THANK YOU."

