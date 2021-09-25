Jagged Little Pill

‘Jagged Little Pill' Producers Hire Firm to Investigate Discrimination Claims by Actor

They are also launching a review of the show’s policies and procedures "with the wellbeing of our employees in mind."

By Alicia Victoria Lozano | NBC News

Cindy Ord/ Getty Images

Producers of the Broadway hit musical "Jagged Little Pill" have hired an outside firm to investigate allegations of discrimination after former cast members detail "coercion" and transphobia" within the production, they said Saturday.

“We are deeply troubled by the recent claims that have been made by a former cast member," producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price tweeted. "We met with our cast and members of our core creative team today to let them know we take this matter very seriously and to share with them the actions we are taking in response."

