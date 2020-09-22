Jackie Stallone, Celebrity Astrologer and Mother to Sylvester Stallone, Dies at 98

Jackie Stallone, the mother of actor Sylvester Stallone, has died.

The celebrity astrologer and mother of four died in her sleep at home Monday morning, her son Frank Stallone said in an Instagram post. She was 98.

"She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person," Frank wrote.

"I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy."

Sylvester Stallone's ex-wife and Jackie's co-star on the British TV series "Celebrity Big Brother" Brigitte Nielson posted a tribute to her former mother-in-law on Instagram.

"Emotions are running through me all because now you're gone and I didn't get to say goodbye," she wrote. "You'll be surely missed. Rest in Peace dear Jackie..🙏"

Sylvester, known for his role in "Rocky," has not yet publicly commented on his mother's death.