Jack Nicholson, 87, seen in rare photo with daughter Lorraine

The 87-year-old — who has not been seen in public in almost two years — made a rare and heartwarming cameo with his daughter Lorraine Nicholson in a recent holiday photo roundup.

In a picture from her Jan. 2 Instagram post, the 34-year-old sat next to the three-time Oscar winner, wrapping her arms around her dad’s shoulders while he clasped her arm and leaned into her with a small grin. Nicholson sported a multicolored, striped button-down shirt while Lorraine donned a long-sleeved black top.

The pair shared a warm embrace while seated in what appeared to be his study, as they were in front of a bookshelf that housed Nicholson's multiple Academy Awards, Golden Globes and countless other accolades from throughout his career.

For Lorraine, her close bond with her dad played a role in her decision to pursue acting.

“He’s my mentor,” she told Us Weekly in 2011. “I’m going into the family business because we’re so close and he’s such an inspiration. I admire him so much.”

Other photos from the roundup — simply captioned, “the giving season” — included one group selfie that featured Lorraine’s 32-year-old brother Ray Nicholson, who has also followed in his dad’s footsteps to become an actor, recently appearing in the movie "Smile 2".

Lorraine and Ray — whose parents are Jack Nicholson and his ex Rebecca Broussard — are two of Jack’s six kids. "The Shining" star is also dad to Jennifer Nicholson, 61, Caleb Goddard, 54, Honey Hollman, 42, and Tessa Gourin, 30, all from former relationships with other women.

Nicholson's inclusion in his daughter’s Instagram post is a rare sighting of the actor, who has mostly retreated from public life in recent years. Since his most recent film, the 2010 rom-com "How Do You Know" that featured Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson, he hasn’t appeared in any other projects.

And while the "A Few Good Men" actor hasn’t stepped back on a film set in over a decade, he has been a regular at Los Angeles Lakers basketball games, with one of his most recent appearances to support the NBA team being back in 2021.

"Jack seemed so happy to be back!" a source told E! News at the time. "He's such a fixture courtside for the Lakers! He looked great and was so into the game and intensely watched each play!"

