It's official: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are married.

On Aug. 19, the music producer, 39, and "Maid" actress, 28, tied the knot in a small ceremony in Long Island Beach, N.J., in front of family and friends, including Taylor Swift and other fellow celebs, multiple outlets reported.

Embracing her 1989 era ahead of the October release of her re-recorded album "1989 (Taylor's Version)," Swift, who has often worked with Antonoff, wore a pastel blue lace, corset-style midi dress to the wedding, as seen in photos posted by People. Other celebrity guests included Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz and Cara Delevingne.

Qualley's parents, "Four Weddings and a Funeral" actress Andie MacDowell and ex-husband Paul Qualley, siblings Justin Qualley and Rainey Qualley, and Antonoff's dad Rick and sister Rachel Antonoff also attended the wedding, which took place at the nautically themed restaurant Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon, Vanity Fair reported.

Following the ceremony, the bride and groom were photographed later arriving at a wedding after-party. Qualley wore a white, silk halter dress and matching Mary Jane flats. Antonoff wore a black suit.

A day earlier, the bride and groom and their guests celebrated at a rehearsal dinner at the Black Whale Bar & Fish.

Qualley and Antonoff have been in a relationship for more than two years. They went public with their romance in March 2022, attending the 2022 AFI Awards Luncheon and two days later, the Critics' Choice Awards.

In May 2022, Qualley confirmed that she and Antonoff were engaged, sharing on Instagram a series of photos of the pair, as well as of her diamond engagement ring. She captioned her post, "Oh I love him!"