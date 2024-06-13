It's the end of an era: Taylor Swift says Eras Tour will end in December

It's the end of an Era(s Tour).

Taylor Swift announced Thursday night during her Eras Tour show in Liverpool, England, that her behemoth concert tour will officially end its unprecedented run in December, presumably after her December 6-8 shows in Vancouver, Canada, at the BC Palace.

"This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that's it," Swift said in a speech onstage during the "Red" set.

"That feels like so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour," she continued.

Swift said the Eras Tour has "become my entire life" and has "taken over everything," including her hobbies, which have been replaced with sitting at home and trying "to think of clever, like, acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear" during the "surprise song" set of her show.

From the stage, Swift also acknowledged that Thursday's show was the 100th on the Eras Tour (on June 13, no less). She called the experience the "most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life, this tour, these moments with you."

The Eras Tour started March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona and has since spanned five continents. When the tour wraps, Swift will have performed 152 shows. The tour has broken records and yielded (a few versions of) a concert tour movie that broke records in its own right

Thursday's comments mark the first time Swift has publicly announced an end date to her beloved Eras Tour, which she had been adding dates to over the course of the last year.

It’s unclear what Swift will be up to next, but any true Swiftie knows it’s sure to be enchanting.

Swift continues her European run this weekend in Liverpool, before a rare Tuesday show in Cardiff, Wales, followed by shows in London next week.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: