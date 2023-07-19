Hollywood first, Broadway next? Theater workers could strike as soon as Friday

The IATSE union reportedly called for a strike authorization vote Wednesday, giving its members two days to cast a deciding vote after negotiations failed to produce a contract agreement.

That means that IATSE workers under the pink contract could be on strike starting Friday morning if they authorize a strike and no agreement is reached.

The Hollywood Reporter says the pink contract being negotiated covers about 1,500 stagehands, wardrobe personnel, and hair and makeup artists. The union members work across 45 productions currently on Broadway and on tour.

The union's previous contact reportedly ended on July 2, and its members have been working under those terms in the weeks since.

The union needs to meet a 75% "yes" vote on the authorization to strike. Only then can the union's president call a strike, THR said.

“We need to show strength and unity to ensure we win the wages, benefits and rights that all members at IATSE have earned and deserve,” IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb told the outlet.

The contract negotiations reportedly center around health care, increases wages and housing for touring crews.

If IATSE strikes, the union would be on the picket lines alongside the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, which have been on strike since May 2 and July 14, respectively.

A prop store is forced to reinvent itself as writers and actors are now on strike. Marc Santia reports.