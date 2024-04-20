Inside Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery's winning romance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery are a match made on the basketball court.

After all, not only did the couple play for the University of Iowa, but they've each expanded their passion for the sport into a career.

On April 15, Clark—who holds the NCAA record for overall top scorer in Division I basketball—was named the WNBA's first draft pick, signing a four-year contract with the Indiana Fever.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"This is a dream come true," she said in her first press conference with the team. "I can't think of a better place for myself to start my career, a place that loves basketball, supports women's basketball and an organization that really does things the right way and has a championship pedigree."

Meanwhile, McCaffery—who graduated last year with the second best assist-to-turnover ratio in NCAA history—is now working as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers with goals to eventually become a coach.

"It's kind of all-hands on deck," he shared in a 2023 interview with the Des Moines Register, "whatever you're asked to do, be ready to do it."

Stars Playing Basketball

And while he acknowledges that it is an "entry-level job," McCaffery, 25, said he understands the importance of patience and hard work.

"It's a way in," he explained, "You've got to work hard and work your way up."

But when he's not help train Pacers, McCaffery is acting as Clark's biggest cheerleader.

"With all that you've already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self," he wrote to Clark in a January Instagram post celebrating her 22nd birthday. "I admire you in every way and I love you."

Caitlin Clark left a lasting legacy on women's college basketball, but as she enters the WNBA, how will she transition and make an impact at the next level? Khristina Williams, founder of "Girls Talk Sports TV ," and Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham weigh in.