Infamous fiasco Fyre Festival relaunches — and is already sold out

Six years after Fyre Festival became synonymous with epic disaster, its founder announced he's relaunching the failed music and camping retreat — and its first drop of tickets have already sold out.
After a stint in jail for fraud, Billy McFarland — the founder and organizer of the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017 — is back with his latest venture: the same botched fest.
The first drop of 100 pre-sale tickets for Fyre Festival II went on sale Monday for $499 a pop and sold out within a day, according to the festival's website.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.
