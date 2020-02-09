In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars

Highlights from the 92nd Academy Awards 18 photos 1/18 Mark Ralston/AFP Janelle Monae performs onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 2/18 Chris Pizzello/AP Janelle Monae, left, and Billy Porter perform onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 3/18 Mark Ralston/AFP Steve Martin and Chris Rock (R) speak onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 4/18 Chris Pizzello/AP Regina King, left, presents Brad Pitt with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 5/18 Mark Ralston/AFP Screenwriter Han Jin-won (R) and director Bong Joon-ho accepts the award for Best Original Screenplay for “Parasite” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 6/18 Mark Ralston/AFP Idina Menzel and Elsa voice actresses perform onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 7/18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images (L-R) Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 8/18 Mark Ralston/AFP Laura Dern accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Marriage Story” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 9/18 Chris Pizzello/AP Eminem performs “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 10/18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 11/18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 12/18 Chris Pizzello/AP James Corden, left, and Rebel Wilson present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 13/18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Elton John performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 14/18 Chris Pizzello/AP Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for best director for “Parasite” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 15/18 Mark Ralston/AFP Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 16/18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Actor In A Leading Role award for ‘Joker’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 17/18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Renée Zellweger accepts the Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Judy’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 18/18 Mark Ralston/AFP “Parasite” cast and crew accept the award for Best Picture for “Parasite” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020.

