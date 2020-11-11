Identical Twin Sisters Give Birth 90 Minutes Apart on Their Birthday

Identical twins Amber Tramontana and Autum Shaw share a birthday. Now their daughters share that same birthday as well.

The 33-year-old sisters, who are both nurse practitioners in Tennessee, welcomed baby girls just 90 minutes apart on their joint birthday, Oct. 29.

Shaw’s bundle of joy, Charleston Scott, arrived first. An hour and a half later, Blakely James made her debut.

"We were in rooms next to each other," Tramontana told TODAY Parents. "The nurses had a tally going to see who was in the lead! It was pretty funny."

Tramontana and Shaw also enjoyed synchronized pregnancies with their 2-year-old sons, who were born 10 weeks apart.

“We didn't plan to get pregnant at the same time,” Shaw said, noting that she struggled with infertility. “But we’ve always done everything together our whole lives. We went to nursing school together, we went to grad school together, we had our boys and now we have a our girls. So it's almost like, what's next?"

Courtesy Amber Tramontana

Tramontana recalled feeling nervous to share her second pregnancy with Shaw, who experienced a devastating miscarriage on Christmas Eve in 2019.

“I FaceTimed her because I wanted to get a feel for whether or not it was a good time to tell her,” Tramontana revealed. But before Tramontana could get a read on her sibling, Shaw guessed the reason for the call.

“Autum’s twin intuition kicked in,” Tramontana said. “She goes, ‘Are you pregnant?’ And I said, ‘Yes. Why are you pregnant?’ And she said, ‘Yes!’”

Courtesy Amber Tramontana

"I just knew!" Shaw quipped.

The women were induced on Oct. 29, their official due date. The same OB-GYN delivered both baby girls at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“We keep giving God the glory because he really gave us an incredible birthday present,” Tramontana said. “Our prayer is that they grow up having the same bond that we do.”

