ICarly's Nathan Kress welcomes baby No. 3 with wife London

Nathan Kress is an iDad of three.

The iCarly alum welcomed his third baby—a son named Lincoln William Kress—with wife London Kress, he announced on Instagram June 27 alongside photos of him holding his newborn.

"Rapid-fire life update! 1. We're having a baby! 2. It's a boy! 3. He's here!" Kress captioned his adorable Instagram carousel. "Lincoln William Kress popped by last week but it's been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it."

And Lincoln is already fitting right in with his family, which also includes big sisters Evie Elise, 2, and Rosie Carolyn, 5, as well as furry friend Penny.

"Little Link is AWESOME," the Nickelodeon star, who plays Freddie Benson on iCarly, continued, "my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home. Onward to life as a family of [five]."

London gave another glimpse into their growing family with an Instagram post of her own, featuring snapshots of Kress cutting Lincoln's umbilical cord and her daughters snuggling with the baby boy.

"Welcome, my sweet son. Lincoln William Kress," London, who married Kress in 2015, captioned her post. "Our First Day of Summer baby, following his sisters' First Day of Winter & Spring birthdays. Enjoying this latest new season of our lives to the fullest!"

Unlike her previous pregnancies, the stunt performer opted to keep her baby news under wraps this time around. However, she seemingly hinted in January that her lack of social media activity was due to a packed schedule.

"It's been about 10 months or so since I've posted anything, so here to notify you that we're indeed still alive!" London wrote. "We've been staying a little busy (the good kinda busy), & are enjoying life with each other & our kids!