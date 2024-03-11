How ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' Martin Scorsese consoled Lily Gladstone after 2024 Oscars loss

Lily Gladstone is keeping a smile on her face.

After the "Killers of the Flower Moon" star lost out on the Best Actress award at the 2024 Oscars, her director Martin Scorsese came over to speak with her and offered her a hug, as seen in video footage shared on social media. Photos also captured Scorsese consoling Gladstone, who rocked star-shaped sunglasses to go with her red carpet gown at the March 10 event.

The Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, instead recognized "Poor Things" Emma Stone with the Best Actress prize over Gladstone, "NYAD" Annette Bening, "Anatomy of a Fall" Sandra Hüller and "Maestro" Carey Mulligan.

"The women on this stage, you are all incredible," Stone said in her speech of presenters Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange, Sally Field and Jennifer Lawrence. "The women in this category—Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. I am in awe of you. It has been such an honor to be able to do all this together."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Several celebrities earned their first-ever Academy Award nominations this year, including Gladstone, as well as "Barbie" America Ferrera, "Oppenheimer" Cillian Murphy, "Rustin" Colman Domingo and "Oppenheimer" Emily Blunt.

"I'm completely overcome and overjoyed," Blunt shared in a statement in January after getting nominated for Best Supporting Actress. "Weak legged and immensely grateful for this moment."

The "Mary Poppins" star added, "It goes without saying that this staggering film has changed my life. Colossal congratulations to my OppenHomies who ALL blew the doors off the place in their fields—we are a family in this so to raise a glass alongside my friends is a euphoric feeling indeed."