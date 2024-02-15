How Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spent Valentine's Day

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance is heating up the freezing temperatures.

The supermodel and "Maestro" star braved the New York City snow as they walked arm-in-arm, celebrating their first Valentine's Day together.

For the Feb. 14 outing, Hadid, wore gray jeans, a matching beanie and bundled up with a black jacket. Meanwhile, the 49-year-old coordinated with the 28-year-old, sporting gray sweats, a hat and coat.

Though the couple sparked dating rumors in October, they're recently been more open about their romance, stepping out hand-in-hand in London last month and once again more recently in NYC.

And it seems their friends and family approve. After all, the duo—he's dad to 6-year-old Lea with Irina Shayk while she shares 3-year-old Khai with Zayn Malik—have enjoyed nights out with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes.

And, after the Golden Globes (he was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor and Best Director for Maestro), Hadid joined Cooper and his mom Gloria Campano for dinner.