These two men are friends again.

That is Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre, who fell out back in 2011 when the "Two and a Half Men" star went on a profanity-laced tirade against the series' co-creator and was ultimately fired from the CBS comedy.

Now, more than a decade later, Lorre said he's "gotten to this place where it's old news" and the two have quashed their beef, with Sheen even getting cast as a heightened version of himself in the showrunner's new Max show Bookie before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I loved working with Charlie on Two and a Half Men," Lorre told Variety in a Nov. 1 interview. "We did 170 episodes together before it all fell apart. And more often than not, we had a good time."

According to the 71-year-old, he reached out to Sheen's rep after "assuming he's in a good place" and was ready to let bygones be bygones. As it turned out, Lorre's hunch was right and the actor felt the same way.

"I was nervous, but almost as soon as we started talking, I remembered, we were friends once," Lorre recalled. "And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again. I don't want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing. And he was also totally game to make fun of himself. When he came to the table read of that episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great."

And not only did they make amends, but Lorre said Sheen, 58, "proceeded to kill it" during the script reading.

"His chops were just so finely tuned," the producer shared of Sheen, who Variety said was unable to speak on his reconciliation with Lorre due to the ongoing strike, "as if we had not missed a beat."

E! News has reached out to Sheen's rep for comment but has not heard back. However, the "Anger Management" alum has been open about his regret in how he behaved toward Lorre amid their public feud.

"My thought behind that is, 'Oh, yeah, great. I'm so glad that I traded early retirement for a f-----hashtag,'" he told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2021, acknowledging that his infamous "#winning" actions at the time were "desperately juvenile."

"There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56," he said. "I think it was drugs or the residual effects of drugs…and it was also an ocean of stress and a volcano of disdain. It was all self-generated."

Sheen added, "I was getting loaded and my brain wasn't working right."