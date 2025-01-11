Hoda Kotb shares what her days and life with her daughters will look like post-TODAY

As Hoda Kotb wraps up her last days at TODAY, she's already making space for her new routine.

The podcast host and TODAY co-anchor tells TODAY.com she has her "week plan" in place for her life after her last day with the show Jan. 10.

"I think what I'm going to do is I'm going to — I have it like a schedule because I wanted to frame a couple of days so I didn't wake up and go, 'Oh I'll do whatever.' And then you're like, 'Huh?'" she explains.

"So I kind of have my miniday planned," she says.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Hoda Kotb's plan for a new routine after TODAY

Hoda plans to start her day with an exercise class just before 6 a.m.

"Because I will still be sleeping in for two hours," she adds, which is an improvement from her usual 3 a.m. wake-up time.

After her workout, she'll make her coffee at home as her kids, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, will be getting up for school.

"I will get them breakfast and walk with that cup of coffee to the school," she says.

After returning home, Hoda says she will "want to get to work on this wellness company I'm going to start."

"I'm working on a whole bunch of different things, but I'm going to do, from 9-11, two hours, work there," she says. "Then, for the afternoon, for 11-12 — that period of time, that's where I want to really take time because you get creative when you have space. When you're sprinting from place to place, you lose all your creativity. So I want to be able to have room to take walks outside."

Hoda also hopes to have lunches with people who "inspire" her so she can "get more ideas."

After a bit more work in the afternoon, Hoda looks forward to picking up her girls from school.

"And throw burgers on the barbecue and just have a normal night," she adds.

Hoda says what's going to be "the most important" thing for her is locking down what her daily routine will be because she likes a schedule.

She will also have more time than she normally does to focus on "journaling, meditation, prayers."

"I'll be making space for myself during the days, which, usually, my days were just kind of a sprint through," she says. "I had, like, 'Thankful Thursdays,' where I would squeeze in something good for me on Thursdays, but that really isn't really enough."

"Even if it's a 30-minute walk — just me, no music, no podcast, no nothing — just walk. See what that feels like."

New experiences for Hoda Kotb's daughters at home with their mom

The one thing Hoda has said she's most looking forward to doing with her daughters after she leaves TODAY is walking them to school. But there are plenty of other things Hoda can't wait to "let" her daughters experience.

Hoda's friend and author Mel Robbins sat down with her Jan. 6 on TODAY to discuss her "let them" theory. Robbins also recently turned that theory into a book of the same name.

"I think the reason why this is a magical concept ... is because we're living in a moment of time where people feel like so much is out of their control," Robbins said.

She then went on to describe the "message" of the theory.

"No matter what's going on outside of you, the power is always inside of you," Robbins explains. "Two simple words, 'let them,' are the key to helping you to see what's in your control and what's not in your control."

I am going to let them become who they were meant to be with my kind of loving boundaries. hoda kotb about daughters haley and hope

Now that Hoda will soon be spending more time at home with Haley and Hope, what will she "let them" do that they didn't get the chance to do previously?

"I am going to let them become who they were meant to be with my kind of loving boundaries," Hoda tells TODAY.com.

"I think I came from a generation of 'follow the rules,'" she explains, "and you followed the rules, and you were very obedient, and you were a good kid. But discovering who you were came so much later in life because you were too busy trying to be right, trying to fit in spaces."

In addition to wanting her kids to be polite and respectful, Hoda also will encourage her girls to "know who they are."

"I'm going to let them find the voice inside them," she says. "I'm going to let them take more trips and stay up a little later because part of the reason I put them to bed at that hour is because I've got to go to bed. I'm like, 'Goodnight! Everyone's going to bed.' They're like, 'It's 6:30!' I'm like, 'Yeah, lights out!'

"I'm going to let them fall and not get in the way and not try to scoop them up so quickly, like I usually do," she continues.

"I'm just going to let us be a family with a normal rhythm of life," she says. "See what we become."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: