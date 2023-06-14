Here's why Anita Baker dropped Babyface from her Songstress Tour

Anita Baker is currently on her Songstress Tour, but Babyface will no longer be a part of it.

The 64-year-old, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter removed Babyface from her tour after several days of criticizing him on Twitter. Baker said on Tuesday that she removed Babyface as the supporting act on her tour due to his fans bullying her online.

“After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act,” she wrote. “In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings.”

This abrupt removal came just a few days after the two musicians were involved in a public spat that played out between their fans on social media.

On Monday, Baker asked Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, to call off his fans who she said were bullying and threatening her as a result of him not performing during a May show of the tour, calling them "Kenny's Crazies."

“Some of his fans, are not accepting of the reality, that he is contracted, as special guest support, on My Tour. Some even want to hurt me... Crazyyyy. Town,” she tweeted.

Baker returned to Twitter to let fans know that Babyface is a “special guest/support act, on my tour. This false narrative of a co-headliner is creating unrealistic expectations and aggression from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys the Truth.”

After the removal, Babyface responded:

“I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from 'The Songstress Tour.'”

I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for… — Babyface (@babyface) May 11, 2023

“It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media,” he wrote. “While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

This is not the first time that these two musical legends have had a public falling out. In 2006, Babyface filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Baker, claiming she owed him more than $250,000 for his work co-writing, co-producing and performing her song "Like You Used to Do."

However, Baker told Twitter followers on June 6 that it had been settled and there were no hard feelings between them.

Baker is scheduled to perform next at Chicago's United Center on June 30 and at Detroit's Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 2.