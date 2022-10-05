Here's How Scooby-Doo Confirmed Velma's Sexuality in New Movie

This isn't a mystery anymore: Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The sexuality of the spectacled brains of the group has been confirmed in newly-released clips from "Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!" In one scene, which has gone viral online, Velma meets costume designer Coco Diablo for the first time. When she lays eyes on her, epic music plays in the background and text pops up on-screen that points out her "incredible glasses," along with other positive attributes like how she's "good with animals," "obviously brilliant" and has "an amazing turtleneck."

To all this, Velma obviously says her signature catchphrase, "Jinkies!" As she does so, she's obviously smitten as her glasses fog up and her cheeks redden.

In another scene, Velma tells Daphne that she's "crushing big time." In a third, she smiles happily after Coco calls her "the cute one."

Fans have been overjoyed about this development, with people writing tributes like "LET'S GO LESBIANS" and "OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO" on Twitter. But no one is more happy than Hayley Kiyoko, who played Velma in the 2009 made-for-television film "Scooby Doo! The Mystery Begins" and its 2010 sequel "Scooby Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster."

"I remember booking Velma in 2008," she wrote on Twitter Oct. 4. "It was my first big role in a movie. I also remember thinking ‘I wonder if they know they hired a lesbian as Velma' here we are, 14 years later…… love you all so much."

Fans have long believed Velma was a part of the LGBTQ+ community, with "Mystery Incorporated" supervising producer Tony Cervone posting a photo in June 2020 of Velma and former rival Marcie in pride colors. Just a month later, "Scooby-Doo" director James Gunn revealed in 2020 that he tried to make Linda Cardellini's Velma "explicitly gay," but was shot down by studio execs.

Watch Velma and Coco's romance blossom in "Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!," available now for rent or purchase. The film will premiere on HBO Max on Oct. 16.