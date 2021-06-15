Heather Dubrow Rejoins ‘Real Housewives of Orange County' as Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke Exit

A major shakeup is afoot for "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Bravo confirmed to E! News that Heather Dubrow, who left the Bravo unscripted series in 2017 after five seasons, is set to return for the forthcoming season 16.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Additionally, Bravo confirmed that Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas did not receive contracts for season 16 and will not return to the show.

Windham-Burke said in a statement released to People that she's "incredibly sad" to be leaving the long-running reality TV show. Her exit follows the star confirming that she's gay during a December 2020 interview with GLAAD.

"I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show--the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV," Windham-Burke shared in her statement. "That something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise's history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month."

Real Housewives of Orange County: Where Are They Now?

Vargas posted a lengthy message on Instagram to thank the show's team and her fans for the experience of her single season.

"Despite filming during COVID and not really getting to know all the ladies fully, this past year has been the most extraordinary, amazing and beautiful experience of my life," she wrote in part. "I am so proud of the work we have done and the friendships we were able to build."

Back in February, E! News had exclusively reported that Dodd, who joined "RHOC" in 2016, was "expecting to be fired," according to a source. This followed the star receiving flak for controversial comments, including remarks about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although she would love to stay on the show, she has come to terms with it," the insider shared about Kelly at the time.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)