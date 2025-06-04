Two irreplaceable instruments owned by members of the rock band Heart were stolen from a venue in New Jersey last weekend as the group prepared to launch a nationwide tour, and the musicians are now offering a reward for information leading to their return.

The band was set to kick off the "An Evening With Heart" tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, and its gear had been set up there the day prior to the show. Among the items stolen were a custom-built, purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock made for band member Nancy Wilson, and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls," Nancy Wilson said in a statement issued by the group. "We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return— no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

Heart is led by Wilson and her sister, Ann, who have made music together since the ’70s and have had hits like “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Alone.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.