The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew.

Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.

The Chicago leg follows a recently wrapped up six-show run in Austin, Texas, where he performed on the campus of the University of Texas. Styles last performed in Chicago in Sept. 2021, where he performed to two sellout crowds at the United Center on back-to-back nights.

Fans were seen camping outside the United Center Thursday morning to reserve their spot in line ahead of doors opening for tonight's scheduled show.

The news of the cancellation sparked outrage from fans on Twitter, many of whom traveled from other states and are not able to attend the rescheduled show date.

A month ahead of Styles' scheduled stay in Chicago, the cheapest tickets for the shows were priced at approximately $250 on the secondary market.

Styles' scheduled dates for the Chicago residency were Oct. 6, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 13-15. Originally, Styles was scheduled for just five shows in Chicago before later adding the Oct. 15 date following the tour's initial announcement.

Thursday's concert will be rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for Monday's show. Ticketholders will receive emails from Ticketmaster with further information.