Hannah Brown Apologizes After Receiving Backlash for Saying the N-Word

Hannah Brown is in hot water.

On Saturday evening, "The Bachelorette" star recorded herself singing DaBaby's hit tune "Rockstar." It seemed like business as usual for the typical content she shares on social media.

However, things took a turn when she was mouthing the lyrics to the chart-topping song and filmed herself saying the N-word. In that Instagram Live session, which has since been erased, she claimed she didn't know she said the racial slur.

"I did?" she expressed in a following video when it was brought to her attention (which was captured by Bachelor Tea Spill). "I'm so sorry... I was singing a song, I'm so sorry.

"I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like... Oh god," Brown said. "I've never used that word. I've never called anybody that... You can think I'm something that I'm not, but I'm not that."

Following her video, many slammed Brown for using the N-word.

Former "Bachelor" contestant Bekah Martinez spoke out against Brown on her Instagram.

"How are people still gonna defend CELEBS with SOOO much access to privilege, knowledge, and education saying the N-word," Martinez wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Even if it's 'just the lyrics to a song' ... especially when that person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyric first."

She explained the N-word "holds so much historical weight that the black community is still healing from.

"So no, it's not cool to just sing it along the lyrics...," Martinez said. "Especially not on your platform with million of followers."

Behind the Scenes of Hannah Brown's Season of The Bachelorette

After receiving backlash from Bachelor Nation stars and fans alike, Brown broke her silence on the incident.

"I owe you all a major apology," the reality TV personality's statement on Instagram Stories began. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said.

"I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused," she continued. "I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Matt James, who was quarantining with Hannah and Tyler Cameron at one point, also seemingly responded to her video. "Let's spread love today," he captioned one Instagram Story.

