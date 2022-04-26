Halsey Has Been in and Out of the Hospital for Weeks Amid Health ‘Challenges'

Halsey is taking a step back.

On April 25, the "Without Me" singer, 27, shared on their Instagram Story that they had been "in and out of the hospital" for the past few weeks while "dealing with some new challenges."

"Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc.," they wrote alongside a selfie lying in bed and holding up a peace sign. "But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour."

Halsey — who has been open with their ongoing health complications related to endometriosis since 2017 — warned fans not to take it personally if they decide to go "MIA."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances," Halsey wrote, before saying that they wanted to spread awareness to their "fellow spoonies," which are individuals who suffer from a chronic illness.

Halsey's Wildest Red Carpet Looks

Halsey's post comes just weeks after making a brief appearance at the 2022 Grammys on April 3. Following the show, the "Bad at Love" singer — who was nominated for best alternative music album — revealed that they left the awards because they weren't "feeling super well."

A day before the Grammys, Halsey, who gave birth to baby Ender in July, shared that they'd had endometriosis surgery just three days prior, writing, "I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."