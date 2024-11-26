A Hallmark movie inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Sort of

A Kansas City Chiefs-themed romance is the center of the new Hallmark movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” But don’t expect any references to tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift.

The film, which airs Saturday on Hallmark, only loosely takes inspiration from the duo’s high-profile romance. It does, however, have a whole lot of NFL tie-ins — including cameos from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, several players and Donna Kelce, mom to Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason (a retired NFL player).

Its release comes as both Hallmark and the NFL look to expand their audience reach. For the past year, Swift’s public and viral love story with Kelce has captivated fans online who have long been rooting for the singer’s happiness. Swifties, as fans of the artist call themselves, became invested in the sport as well.

The channel and the football league share similar audiences. According to Variety, “In 2023, more than half of the network’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ viewers also watched sports; during that period, 24% of Hallmark’s total day audience was male.”

The Chiefs leaned into the fandom’s interest in Swift and Kelce’s romance, tapping Hallmark stars Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish for a spoof rom-com movie trailer as part of a postseason celebration. Hallmark, which is known for its themed programming around major holidays, and the NFL subsequently teamed up for a larger partnership.

Swift and Kelce’s love story “has permeated this culture and planet in a way that I think gives a lot of people hope and just warmth,” said Hynes, who plays the co-lead Derrick in “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

“We’re all just fans of love,” Hynes added. “And their love being on such a grand stage and being so wonderful, I think, finds its way into all of culture, and we’re certainly included.”

Filmed in part at the Chiefs’ home field of Arrowhead Stadium, the new movie follows Alana (Hunter King), a Chiefs megafan whose family is vying for the “Fan of the Year” award, and Derrick (Hynes), the team’s director of fan engagement who’s tasked with evaluating Alana’s candidacy in the contest. As the pair get to know each other, the loss of her family’s lucky vintage Chiefs hat throws a wrench in the brewing alchemy between them.

Chiefs guard Trey Smith, wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive end George Karlaftis are among those who make surprise appearances throughout the film.

King said the players were “all so sweet and very talented,” adding that Donna Kelce was also “a hoot” to work with.

“All of us became obsessed with Donna. She had a fan club of us on set, of all of us who were just dying to talk to her and spend time with her,” King said. “But we’re just forever grateful that all of them agreed to be a part of our movie.”

In the movie, Donna Kelce wears a No. 87 jersey — a nod to the actual jersey number of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — as the famed football mom plays the manager at Kansas City barbecue restaurant Norma & Nic’s.

The role is part of the NFL mom’s foray into acting. On Friday, she will make her acting debut in a different Hallmark movie — this time with nods to her son Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center. Set in Philadelphia, “Christmas on Call” features a cameo from Donna Kelce in an Eagles jersey.

“Sports brings people together, and that’s what our brand is all about,” Darren Abbott, Hallmark’s chief brand officer, told Variety.

Hallmark isn’t the only one to recognize the power of tapping into the Swiftie fandom. On Saturday, Lifetime released its own rival title, “Christmas in the Spotlight,” a holiday movie about a singer in love with a football player.

For its 15th annual “Countdown to Christmas,” Hallmark said it plans to debut 47 new movies total.

