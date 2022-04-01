Haley Joel Osment Pens Moving Tribute to Bruce Willis Amid Aphasia Battle

Haley Joel Osment is publicly celebrating one of his heroes, Bruce Willis.

In a March 31 Instagram post, Osment, 33, paid tribute to Sixth Sense co-star Willis after the 67-year-old's family revealed that he would step back from his career due to his aphasia diagnosis.

"It's been difficult to find the right words for someone I've always looked up to--first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person," Osment captioned the post. "He's a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come."

The Tusk actor added that he "just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always defined them."

Stars Send Support to Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

On March 30, Willis' family shared that the Die Hard actor's cognitive abilities have been affected by his recent diagnosis and that he would step back from acting.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

After news of Willis' condition surfaced, several stars took to social media to send their love for the veteran actor--including Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan who tweeted, "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid."

According to a family announcement, Bruce Willis is stepping back from acting after experiencing aphasia, a brain disorder that affects communication skills. Physician and Harvard lecturer Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, who has treated patients with aphasia, speaks more about the condition.