Hailey Bieber details ‘scary' bleeding amid baby Jack Bieber's birth

Hailey Bieber had a difficult road to motherhood.

The day the Rhode founder gave birth to her and Justin Bieber’s son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024 was arguably the best of her life — but that doesn’t mean it was without its complications.

“Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Bieber told Vogue in a cover story interview published May 20, adding that she did everything in her power to prep beforehand. “I was on that s--t. I was doing everything. I felt stronger physically than I ever had before.”

But despite the months of workouts and pelvic-floor therapy leading up to baby Jack’s arrival, the 28-year-old ended up having to be medically induced. And during her 18-hour labor, doctors used a Foley balloon — a catheter inserted into the uterus and filled with saline to induce labor — to make for an even more uncomfortable experience.

“That s--t was so crazy,” Bieber recalled. “That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing.”

But the true fear and discomfort came after the couple — who tied the knot in 2018 — welcomed their first baby. Indeed, Hailey said that she was still bleeding significantly after giving birth, “which was a little bit scary.”

“I trust my doctor with my life,” she continued. “And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly and people die and the thought crosses your mind.”

While the doctors gave her different medications to treat the model’s postpartum hemorrhage, she recalled baby Jack being taken away amid the chaos.

“You start to get a little freaked out,” Bieber noted. “I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him.”

Luckily, it didn’t take long before the doctors inserted a Jada device, a vacuum-induced hemorrhage control device, to successfully stop the bleeding. And even when the terrifying experience was over, Bieber made it clear that she would do it all again — though she plans to take it “a kid at a time.”

As for how her husband was faring throughout the process? Well, Bieber remembered him starting to think, “’My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never.’ At least that was the case for me.”

But even though Bieber was “walking in the days I always dreamed of” with the “Baby” singer by her side, online speculations surrounding their relationship woes ran rampant — and they didn’t go unnoticed.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life,” Bieber explained, “and learning a new version of myself is very difficult.”

“To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy,’” she continued, “it is such a mindf--k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

Justin Bieber is showing fans his marriage to Hailey Bieber is still going strong. Amid speculation of trouble in their relationship, the “Sorry” singer took to Instagram with a flirty pic of his wife and a sweet message.