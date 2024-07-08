Gypsy Rose Blanchard criticizes those who visit home where her mom was murdered: ‘No respect or decency'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has words for those who have an interest in visiting the home where she helped her then-boyfriend killed her abusive mother.

On July 7, a TikTok user whose account name is @lanaivv shared a video of the home, located in Springfield, Missouri, on the platform.

The footage shows various views of the house from a car as it drives by. The clips feature a series of written captions, the first of which reads, “Passing By Gypsy Roses old house.” A second say caption says, “The no trespassing signs” with a cry face emoji. The final caption reads, “People came out,” over another video clip in which the camera pans to the face of the woman holding it as she appears embarrassed for being caught outside the home.

The video has been viewed over 2.9 million times and has received thousands of comments, including one from Blanchard.

“Y’all have no respect or decency,” she wrote in the post. “A tragedy happened in that house yet y'all visit it as if it was the Grand Canyon.”

A set version of the Springfield home was heavily featured in “The Act,” a 2019 limited Hulu crime series about Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard lived in the real house (which was gifted by Habitat for Humanity) with her mother from 2008 to 2015.

In 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she pled guilty to second-degree murder for her part in her mother’s death. She was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years but is not living in the home.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is ready for a hot girl summer. She is feeling confident in her new look that she debuted at the start of the month, including a new nose, blond hair and fresh makeup.

