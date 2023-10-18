Gwyneth Paltrow reveals plans to quit Hollywood after selling Goop

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gwyneth Paltrow will soon be ready to live the goop life—out of the public eye.

The Oscar winner shared that she plans to sell her wellness empire Goop in a few years and then retire from the spotlight. However, she has "no idea" who may buy her company.

"We're not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years," she noted in a Bustle cover story out Oct. 18, adding that she'd be "happy" with the idea of making a big exit for her 55th birthday in 2027.

"I will literally disappear from public life," Paltrow continued. "No one will ever see me again."

Admitting she doesn't find pleasure in her celebrity status, the 51-year-old explained that the parts of her job she does enjoy include "creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision, that kind of thing."

She also clarified that she's not motivated by money—even though Goop was valued at $250 million in 2018, a source close to the company told The New York Times at the time.

"I could never get attracted to the really rich guy," the actress, who is married to producer Brad Falchuk, told Bustle. "And I don't make choices to build value in the wrong way. I've always done independent films. I don't know. Money has never been my thing. It's never been my driver."

These days, she's focused on helping her 17-year-old son Moses Martin and stepson Brody Falchuk navigate their senior year of high school and apply to colleges, which she called a "full-time job in and of itself."

As for her daughter Apple Martin, who Paltrow shares with ex Chris Martin along with Moses, the 19-year-old has been trying to embrace the normal college experience, including sorority life. Despite how "there's this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people," Paltrow said Apple is "really just a student" who "wants to be a kid and be at school and learn."

And as the daughter of Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, the "Avengers" actress shared there's "nothing wrong" with pursuing the same career as your family members.

"Nobody rips on a kid who's like 'I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad,'" she continued. "The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that's what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice."

Paltrow added that the "nepo baby" label is "kind of an ugly moniker."

"I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do," she said, "irrespective of what anybody's going to think or say."

