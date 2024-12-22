Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer show support for Blake Lively following legal complaint

Originally appeared on E! Online

Several of Blake Lively's family and friends have publicly rallied around her amid her legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

After the actress filed a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint against her "It Ends With Us" director and costar with the California Civil Rights Department, they shared messages of support for her on social media.

The list includes author Colleen Hoover, who wrote the novel on which the movie is based.

"@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," the writer wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 21, the day the complaint was made public, alongside a photo of herself and the actress hugging in a crowded theater. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

In "It Ends With Us," Lively plays florist Lily Bloom who becomes the victim of domestic violence after beginning a relationship with Baldoni's character, a Boston neurosurgeon.

In her legal complaint, obtained by E! News and first reported by The New York Times, the actress accuses the director of sexually harassing her on the set of their film. She alleges that after she raised her concerns about him to their production team, he worked with a crisis PR team to try to destroy her reputation in retaliation.

Baldoni's lawyer has called Lively's allegations "categorically false" and "yet another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film."

Meanwhile, also on the same day Lively's legal complaint was made public, Gwyneth Paltrow promoted the fellow actress' new Blake Brown haircare line on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Just added to my Christmas wish list," and adding a queen emoji.

And Amy Schumer had just three words to say on her own Instagram Stories: "I believe Blake."