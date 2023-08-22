Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani shares rare photos of her and Gavin Rossdale's son Zuma

The "No Doubt" singer marked the 15-year-old's birthday with a sweet tribute featuring never-before-seen photos

By Gabrielle Chung | E! News

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani is feeling good on her son Zuma's 15th birthday.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer marked the occasion on Aug. 21 by sharing a video montage set to Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange" that featured never-before-seen photos, including a sweet snap of the teen proudly showing off a drawing to her husband Blake Shelton.

"Happy 15th birthday Zuma !!!" Stefani wrote on Instagram. "We love u more than anything."

The 52-year-old shares Zuma and his brothers — Kingston, 17, and Apollo, 9 — with Gavin Rossdale, who she was married to from 2002 to 2016.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Earlier this year, Rossdale shared rare insight into their family dynamic and noted that he wouldn't necessarily describe their situation as co-parenting.

"I think you can go one of two ways," the 57-year-old Rossdale shared on the June 15 episode of the "Not So Hollywood" podcast. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent."

Kingston Rossdale was joined by Stefani and Shelton at the Oklahoma bar.

Entertainment News

MEXICO CITY 2 hours ago

Spanish pop star Miguel Bosé and his children robbed and tied up by armed attackers at his Mexico City home

MICHAEL OHER 4 hours ago

Michael Oher holds book signing in Baltimore one week after suing to end his conservatorship

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Quotes

Explaining how he and the "No Doubt" rocker are "really different people," Rossdale continued, "I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."

The "Bush" lead singer — who is also dad to Daisy Lowe, 34, with Pearl Lowe — added that he feels strongly this type of parenting style will benefit their kids in the long run.

"What's important is to give them a wide view of things," he said, "and we definitely have some particularly opposing views, so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

As for Shelton? He's proud to call himself a stepdad.

"I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him," the country music star told "The Ride With Kimo & Heather" in February 2021. "And he's like a father to me. So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

He added, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Gwen StefaniBlake Shelton
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us