Grimes Seemingly Undergoes Procedure After Sharing Interest In Elf Ear Surgery

Grimes may be one step closer to becoming what she called the "post-human" character she desires.

One month after expressing interest in transforming her ears into what she described as "elf ears," the Canadian musician (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) shared a post-operative photo on Twitter on Twitter Sept. 17.

In the pic, Grimes is seen sporting bandages around her scalp, ears and jaw with the cryptic caption, "I did smthn crazy!"

As to what? Well, fans had an idea. "I hope she got them, I would be so excited!" one person wrote, with another adding, "YOU DID THE EARS???"

It seems like only time will tell. After all, when the 34-year-old returned to Twitter, it was an update about her long-anticipated album, BOOK 1, which she revealed was finished while recovering from the procedure.

"Album is done we're mixing," she tweeted. "My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn't let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time."

Since the summer, Grimes has seemingly been eying the fantasy-inspired procedure, which involves surgically sculpting the ears into the pointy-topped shape.

Elon Musk isn't afraid to speak his mind. The Tesla CEO's ex Grimes took to Twitter earlier in the week to ask fans about her experience with getting elf ear surgery. Days later, the SpaceX CEO responded,, seeming to show his disapproval, writing, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

"Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing," she tweeted in August. "Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences!"

Grimes' ex Elon Musk -- with whom she shares 2-year-old son XA-Xii and 9-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl -- even weighed in on the thread, arguing, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

If Grimes did get herself elf ears, it would hardly be her first experience with body modification. In April 2021, she debuted a jaw-dropping back tattoo that she referred to as her "beautiful alien scars." Eight months later, she added an eerie series of white tattoos to her chest.

"The long slow effort to have a full alien body," she wrote on Instagram in January, with a picture of her new ink. "Post-human."