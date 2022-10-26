Grey Poupon has playfully inserted itself into the "Don't Worry Darling" drama with its release of 100 limited edition "Don't Worry Dijon" jars.

In case you missed it, salad recipes became a part of the Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis turmoil after a former nanny for both Wilde and Sudeikis told the Daily Mail that Wilde made "special salad dressing" for Styles, which Wilde seemed to confirm by posting a salad recipe on Instagram that included Grey Poupon.

The "Don't Worry Dijon" jars are an ode to Wilde and Styles' new movie, "Don't Worry Darling," which has been released along with a couple of scandals. Wilde and Styles reportedly began dating during the film's shooting, even though Wilde was still in a 10-year relationship with Sudeikis at the time.

You may also remember the spit incident in which social media began to speculate that Styles spat on fellow cast member Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival. Both Pine and Styles denied that a spit took place.

Either way, the special edition Grey Poupon jars are going to be awarded to 100 winners of the company's Instagram competition. The steps to participate are listed below:

Following @greypoupon_us on Instagram Tagging two friends in the most recent giveaway post and using the hashtags #GreyPouponSaladgate and #Sweepstakes.

The company will reach out to winners about next steps. All the official rules and regulations can be found here.

