Music & Musicians

Grateful Dead founding bassist Phil Lesh dies at 84

Lesh was born in Berkeley in 1940 and helped form the band in Palo Alto in 1965

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Phil Lesh, founding bassist for the Grateful Dead, died Friday morning at 84, according to a post on his official Instagram account.

The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Lesh, along with Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Ron McKernan and Bill Kreutzmann, formed the Grateful Dead in Palo Alto in 1965, and the band had a devoted following known as "Deadheads."

In addition to playing bass, Lesh also sang high harmonies for the band and provided the occasional lead vocal, according to the New York Times. He also co-wrote some of the band’s most noteworthy songs, including "St. Stephen," "Dark Star," "Cumberland Blues," "Truckin'" and "Box of Rain," the Times reported.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Instagram post Friday morning read as follows: "Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time."

It was not clear who wrote the post.

Philip Chapman Lesh was born in Berkeley, California, on March 15, 1940.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

James Franco shares update on friendship with Seth Rogen

Celebrity News 7 hours ago

Matthew Perry's mom recounts tender moments before he died: ‘It was almost a premonition or something'

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us