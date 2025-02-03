Grammys: Why Sabrina Carpenter's performance had multiple malfunctions

Originally appeared on E! Online

Please, please, please don’t let Sabrina Carpenter’s performance end.

The “Espresso” singer — who is nominated for six Grammys at this year’s ceremony, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year — had the audience at Crypto.com Arena in the palm of her hand with a gut-busting act. (See the complete winners list from the 2025 Grammy Awards.)

Beginning her number dressed in a sparkled tux, Sabrina fought to find the spotlight, which kept moving at the same time as her. Once she found her light, she attempted to twirl a baton, which quickly flew away from her after she dropped it, leaving her looking slightly embarrassed.

She powered through, though, and began a jazzy version of her hit "Espresso" while descending from the top of a white staircase. But as she kept walking, she kept descending, eventually being hidden from behind the staircase.

It was at that moment the audience confirmed Carpenter was performing a vaudeville-style act and they were ready to laugh along.

After she changed into a blue, crystal-covered Victoria's Secret bodysuit, she continued singing "Espresso" with a crew of backup dancers, though her malfunctions didn't end. While dancing on a set built to look like a house, the lights began to flicker and the walls fell, prompting Carpenter to scream and jump into one of her dancer's arms, who spun her and caused her to laugh.

The rest of her routine featured a medley with "Please Please Please," dancers running into each other, a tap dance break and laughs from Carpenter and the crowd, which host Trevor Noah quickly noted.

"That was amazing and funny, which I didn't appreciate," the comedian said. "You're gonna do funny too, Sabrina? Really? You're just gonna take my job like that?"

While Carpenter is certainly a pro on stage, she is new to the experience of being a Grammy-nominated artist, as evidenced by the celebrations she and her team had when the nominations were revealed.

“Us on the tour bus this morning take a shot every time we scream,” she captioned her Instagram post that included a video of her crew freaking out. “This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where i heard my name! I’d be lying if i said i hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so i am filled with gratitude- Thank you.”

In the video, Carpenter — who is also nominated for Best New Artist, despite having six albums under her belt — also commented on her shock of being among the nominees, joking that she’s “best old artist.”

And while Carpenter’s turn on the Grammys stage was her first — just like her fellow Best New Artist nominees Benson Boone, Chappell Roan and Doechii — her cheeky number was no coincidence, as she loves to shock the crowd with her NSFW sets.

In September, the 25-year-old took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to perform a medley of songs from her "Short N’ Sweet" album, bringing along a spacesuit-wearing astronaut and a seductive blue alien. After separating the pair and kicking the astronaut off stage, Carpenter — who was dating Barry Keoghan at the time — planted multiple steamy kisses on the alien, before also kicking her off the stage.

And these headline-making moments weren’t the first time she has leaned into her sexuality on stage. Carpenter also built a reputation throughout her "Short N’ Sweet" tour — which was attended by multiple stars, including Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley and "Saturday Night Live"’s Marcello Hernandez — of being a bit risqué during her shows, even miming an NSFW act during her song “Juno” when singing the lyrics, “How you ever tried this one?”