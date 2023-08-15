Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent dead at 36

The "Game of Thrones" family has lost a beloved member.

Actor Darren Kent, who appeared as a goatherd during the season four finale of the HBO series, died on Aug. 11, his rep confirmed. He was 36.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday," Kent's agency Carey Dodd Associates tweeted Aug. 15, noting his parents and best friend were by his side. "Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend."

A cause of death has not yet been shared publicly.

As news of his passing emerged, many fans and fellow industry members paid tribute to Kent on social media.

"Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday," screenwriter Ben Trebilcook tweeted. "Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short "You Know Me". A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed."

"Terribly sad," Trebilcook wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Darren was loved by many and had so many wonderful projects planned and some yet to be seen."

In addition to his moving appearance in GOT's 2014 episode "The Children"—during which his character presented Emilia Clarke's Daenerys with the body of his young daughter after she was burnt by Drogon—Kent was also known for his role as Scott in "EastEnders."

And back in 2012, Kent won Best Actor at the Van d`Or Independent Film Awards for his role in the short film "Sunny Boy," which follows the story of a teenager named Danny (Kent) whose rare skin condition prevents him from going out in the sun.

According to Variety, Kent himself also "battled with a skin disorder, in addition to osteoporosis and arthritis."